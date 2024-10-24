Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

