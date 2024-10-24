The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 4.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.43.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.