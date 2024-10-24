Dupree Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Dupree Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.10. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

