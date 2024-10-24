Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $257.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 264.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.