BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,571 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.72 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

