Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

