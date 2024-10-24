Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $158.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.18.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $171.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock worth $91,378,848. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

