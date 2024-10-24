BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $88,190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after purchasing an additional 230,612 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $257.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.