The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lifted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $192.79 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.23. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

