Guidance Capital Inc. Has $379,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after purchasing an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after buying an additional 592,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

