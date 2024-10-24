Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 9,249 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

