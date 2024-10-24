Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,218 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

