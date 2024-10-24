Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 34,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,199.25 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,080.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

