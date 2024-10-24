Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 283.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after buying an additional 486,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cintas by 305.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 484,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,660,000 after acquiring an additional 364,659 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 258,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 192,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

CTAS stock opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $189.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $215.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

