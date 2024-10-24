Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $256.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.33.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

