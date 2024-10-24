Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Eaton by 15.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 790,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $345.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $193.77 and a 52-week high of $349.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Citigroup started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

