Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 192.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 500.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW opened at $1,092.53 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,129.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,014.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $965.23. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,043.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.