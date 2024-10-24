JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $641.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average of $205.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

