Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

CMG stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

