HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,945 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $410.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.72 and a 200-day moving average of $352.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.15.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

