EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 57.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

