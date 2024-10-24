Greenleaf Trust Has $1.81 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,909,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

