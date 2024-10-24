Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $279.83 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $282.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

