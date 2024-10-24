Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

