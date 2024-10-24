Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after buying an additional 687,783 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after buying an additional 473,982 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 123.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 406,064 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 376,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $106.02 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $107.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.