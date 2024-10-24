Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

