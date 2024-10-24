Samuel Kintz Sells 924 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 924 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,086,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Samuel Kintz sold 16,710 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $470,386.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $75,075.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $335,787.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

