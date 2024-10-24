Greenleaf Trust Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $177.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $155.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

