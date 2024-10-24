Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.35.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,571 shares of company stock valued at $50,126,587 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

