Courier Capital LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

