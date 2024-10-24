SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $243.69 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.58.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

