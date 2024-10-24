Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
