Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 847 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,455,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %
ELVN opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
