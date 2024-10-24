Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 847 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,455,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

ELVN opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.