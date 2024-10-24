IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Sells $108,042.20 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $108,042.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,991.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IDT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IDT opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.78. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. IDT’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. CWM LLC grew its position in IDT by 53.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDT by 176.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

