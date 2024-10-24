Wells Fargo & Company Raises Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $33.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of VSCO opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

