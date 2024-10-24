Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $7,626,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in State Street by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 549.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

