Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $216.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $224.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

