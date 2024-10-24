Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 210.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 24.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.8 %

EXR stock opened at $169.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

