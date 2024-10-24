Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.46 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

