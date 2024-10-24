Signaturefd LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,050,448. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.62.

View Our Latest Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $186.90 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,437.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day moving average is $142.81.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.