Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $257.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.66. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $266.58. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.