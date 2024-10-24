Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $231,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $708.62 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $581.57 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $910.74. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

