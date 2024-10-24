Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,659 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $247.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.19.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

