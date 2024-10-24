Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 64.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -346.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.