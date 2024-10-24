East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

