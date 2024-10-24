RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) Insider Buys $50,750.00 in Stock

RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) insider Balazs Wellisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,040,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,314.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 9th, Balazs Wellisch purchased 1,000 shares of RDE stock.

On Monday, September 9th, Balazs Wellisch purchased 1,000 shares of RDE stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950.00.

Shares of RDE stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. RDE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RDE, Inc owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants.

