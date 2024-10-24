Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $30,737.92 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,752.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Natera
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.