Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $30,737.92 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,752.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

