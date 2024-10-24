Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Sells $39,709.44 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $39,709.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,661,726.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $6,188.38.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

