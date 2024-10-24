United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 449,058 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 106.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

