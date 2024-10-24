Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 223,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,780.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 59,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

